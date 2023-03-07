Billings, MT- Two projects in Billings aim to connect the expanding city, and hope to offer new transportation opportunities to residents and after years in the making—today they are breaking ground.

The dirt digging began on the Rims for the construction of the new Skyline Trail.

The Trail will connect existing trails already on the Rims, allowing access all across the Rimrocks.

But the plan is to add more than just trails to the area.

Director of Billings Planning and Community Services, Wyeth Friday, "if you currently go along highway three in this area, you'll see that people just pull on and off wherever there's no defined entrances and exits to get in and out of the roadway. Thats a high-speed roadway with this project we are going to have several parking lots that are defined."

He goes on to say, "we'll manage the storm water and the vehicle access, and the trail will be set up behind that. That way you really create a much safer situation and a much better situation for people to come up here and enjoy the rims really."

But the skyline trail wasn't the only project that broke ground today.

The city is also breaking ground on a new road that will connect Billings from one end to the other – literally.

The Inner Belt Loop Roadway will offer a new path from the heights into the west end of town.

According to the city of Billings Public Works--the loop will alleviate some of the congestion seen on main street, the primary route into the heights.

Public works also hopes this will allow for further economic and residential development in the Heights.

On social media – the reactions are mostly positive – with many people saying these additions will help with their commutes.

Others say – they feel there are still safety issues to be addressed in the area before adding these new features.

Now that construction has officially kicked off both the loop and the trail aim to be open next year for Billings Residents use.

Both the Inner Belt Loop Roadway and the Skyline Trail were made possible by community contributions and the build grant funding recently secured by the city.