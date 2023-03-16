BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections is on the lookout for a woman who reportedly walked away from the Passages Women's Program in Billings Wednesday night.

A release from Alternatives, Inc. said 20-year-old Darcia Smith walked away from the program, located at 1001 S. 27th Street, at approximately 10:27 p.m.

Smith is described as five-foot-five, 135 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Alternatives, Inc., she was sentenced for accountability to theft, burglary, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, theft out of Lewis and Clark County, District 1. She has been at the Passages program since Dec. 2022.

The release from Alternatives, Inc. said Smith should be considered dangerous and should be approached as she could be getting a 10-year sentence for felony escape.

Anyone with information is asked to report to law enforcement immediately.