Shane Whitener
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Corrections

BILLINGS, Mont. - An inmate escaped the Alpha House Pre-release Center Saturday morning, Aug. 14.

According to a release from Alternatives, Inc. Shane Whitener, 29, escaped the facility located at 104 N. Thirty-first Street in Billings around 2:20 a.m. 

Whitener has a warrant out for his arrest, and the Montana Department of Corrections  and Alternatives, Inc. is asking the public for help in his apprehension. 

Whitener is described as a white man, 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 197-pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. He was sentenced for criminal possession of drugs out of Yellowstone County in September 2019. He came to the Alpha House Pre-release Center on July 20, 2021.

Alternatives, Inc, said the public should not approach Whitener--he is facing a 10 year sentence for felony escape. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should report it to law enforcement immediately. 

Tags

Recommended for you