The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:

COOKE CITY, Mont. - On August 13, 2023, at 10:44am Gallatin County Dispatch received an agency assist request from Park County Sheriff's Office, Montana. Park County had received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) after an emergency beacon activation reporting a climber had fallen and was injured about 200 feet from the summit of Granite Peak near Cooke City. The climber was the guide in a group of 4 and due to the injuries, location, and experience of the other climbers, they were requesting help to extract the group from the mountain.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Heli Team and Comms Team responded. After a reconnaissance flight around the area, a GCSSAR paramedic was inserted near the climber’s location. The medical assessment found the patients injuries didn’t require immobilization, which meant the patient was able to be flown to an awaiting Guardian Flight medical helicopter in a “screamer suit.” The remaining members were ultimately flown off the mountain and back to the trailhead.

Just as the first mission was wrapping up, a call for help was received again from Granite Peak. A second group of climbers had a member of their group fall and sustain injuries. The injured party was short hauled off Granite Peak and transported by a private party to a higher level of medical care.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind recreationalists that accidents can happen to anyone and being prepared with a GPS communication device can make all the difference. The backcountry is vast and rescues can take hours, so being prepared with proper equipment, extra clothing, food, and water, is essential in emergency situations.