Injured birds update

Typically birds or other animals have the ability to sense that a storm is coming, but in the case of last Sunday's storm there was little time for them to find shelter.

Many of the birds thought they found safe harbor whether it be on a body of water or nesting in a creek, but this storm was different than the rest as it brought hail large enough to severely injury or even kill some of the smaller birds.

Luckily, the WJH Bird Resource facility, with the help of David Pauli, Senior Adviser of Wildlife Response, have the expertise to help these birds make a full recovery.

If you see an injured bird or any form of wildlife you are encouraged to call a wildlife service immediatly as these animals cannot be helped unless it is reported.