The passage of I-190 has created a path for recreational marijuana in Montana, but for law enforcement, there are a lot more questions than answers concerning criminal marijuana cases.

Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito addressed what the initiative means for those with any type of marijuana-related charges on their record after voters passed it in the 2020 election.

"If you are convicted of possession of marijuana at some point, then that can be expunged from the record. After it passed, we issued advisory opinions and advice to law enforcement to be very careful in pursuing," Twito said.

He also said previous convictions can be taken off someone's record, but the process for how someone can do that is still unknown.

"I don't know. Honestly, as I sit here, I'm hoping the legislature gives us some guidance," Twito said.

But the initiative is not a "hall pass," of sorts, for marijuana. Recreational users still cannot smoke marijuana in public or they will be subject to a civil fine.

If you possess more than an ounce, Twito warned, that could come with serious penalties.

"If they possess over one ounce, up to two ounces, then it's subject to a civil penalty, and then above two ounces, criminal penalties still apply," Twito said.

But Twito said the language of I-190 also presents challenges with upholding new marijuana laws, specifically with distribution.

"It's illegal for someone under the age of 21 to possess marijuana, but it's not illegal for someone over 21 to give marijuana away to someone over the age of 18," Twito said.

He thinks the initiative is missing necessary language to avoid underage possession.

"There's a penalty for someone over age 18 to possess the marijuana, but there's nothing that says the person that's over 21 that has the marijuana can't give it to that person. It seems to be a huge hole in the initiative," Twito said.

Going forward, Twito anticipates new problems.

"Clearly from the examples of Colorado and Washington, it's not even debatable that there's a massive increase in black market marijuana, because why would someone pay extra to offset the tax that the provider or the distributor has to pay?" Twito said.