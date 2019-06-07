Infrastructure within Montana's National Parks

KULR (West Yellowstone)- On June 13th the Vice President and the Second Lady will travel to West Yellowstone, MT and visit Yellowstone National Park with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

While in West Yellowstone, the Vice President will deliver remarks to National Park Service and US Forest Service employees on the administrations support to rebuild national park infrastructure.

With growing crowds comes a growing need for critical repairs in the parks, but the money to upgrade, simply isn't there.

In 2018, an increase in entrance fees to Yellowstone national park had some tourists questioning that decision, while others were all for it. Last summer, we spoke to some park visitors and park rangers at Montana's national parks to let them weigh-in.

They told us, in order to preserve our national parks, we need to take action.

"Yellowstone actually has an extraordinarily large backlog of deferred maintenance in the park. Within the park service probably the biggest component is the roads in the park. The roads were reconstructed in the 1930's and for the most part those we haven't worked on yet are still in that shape," said former Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, Dan Wenk.

"If we can't take care of a place like Yellowstone National Park, that represents what we are in many ways as a nation, then I think we have lost some of what it means to be a nation," said Wenk.