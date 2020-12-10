BILLINGS - Billings police detectives are asking for the publics's help in getting information on Manuel Martinez's homicide.

According to a Facebook post from the Billings Police Department, Martinez was fatally shot by the Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue intersection at 8:50 p.m. Nov. 30.

Martinez was a known regular at the church around this area, BPD writes.

BPD writes a man was seen getting away on foot immediately after Martinez was shot.

The suspect is described as male, slender-build and approximately 6-feet tall. BPD writes the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, white shoes, a hat and had a backpack.

Anyone with information on the homicide or anyone who may have surveillance footage of the area near Evangelical United Methodist Church at 345 Broadwater is asked to call BPD at (406) 657-8473 or call 9-1-1. To stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 406-245-6660.