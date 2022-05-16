BILLINGS, Mont -- Every day, we’re feeling our wallets get lighter with the increasing costs of basic things like food and gas.

Even so, the billings food bank says they’re still getting a steady stream of donations to help those in need.

The Inflation has impacted many of us from the gas station to the grocery store. With the cost of living going up daily, the billings food bank is doing its best to fill the needs of the community with donations like this.

During covid, the billings food bank says it mainly saw an increase of senior citizens and people who had recently retired looking for food.

Lily Moore, a volunteer through her church says that she has noticed a variety of people coming to the food bank. “With inflation we have seen more and more people and different age groups even like middle aged to younger folks.” says Lily

Sheryle Shandy says inflation has hit the community so hard, those whose monthly food stamp amount was cut are starting to pick up food more frequently.

She says people who never had to ask for help are left with no other choice than to visit the food bank if they want to survive.

“We have people that come in that honestly some of them just need to talk. Because they are going through something they have never experienced before and we have had …we've had couples that have raised kids and put them through college...never had to ask for help before.” says Shandy.

First-time volunteer, colleen has done mission work in Ukraine was amazed by the amount the food bank has to offer -- and the heart of the community.

“My husband is there right now, he’s in Ukraine working with a team of doctors to try to help people on the front line and the need is so great and so to walk in here how beautiful this place is serving this community and the needs of this community I'm just so blessed.” says Colleen

Last year, Shandy says the food bank received over 27 million pounds of food through donations. They also received grants totaling about $200,000.00, which they spent getting extra food.