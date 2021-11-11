BILLINGS — Customers around the country are feeling the impacts of inflation right now, and some local businesses say they're feeling it too.

Small businesses in Billings are taking a hit from inflation, including local restaurant, The Sassy Biscuit Co.

"Chicken wings used to be $40, now they're $100. We're losing money by not having items people come in for, and we're losing customers by not having those items," Manager Chelsea Prince said.

But it's not just the prices of food that's gone up; Paper products, like cups, are a hot commodity.

"When they were in, they sold out in, like, 20 minutes. I wasn't fast enough. So, the next time, when I got the email, I was on it. It felt like buying concert tickets. We're trying to get a new walk-in freezer for our basement that is now twice the price and six months out," Prince said.

The Sassy Biscuit Co. is even seeing price jumps on things you usually wouldn't think twice about. Prince says a simple box of rubber gloves for the chefs used to cost $4 but is now up to $20.

"We can't even guess at this point. It's hard to plan out what things are going to cost later," Prince said.

And it's not just food service: staff at Metra RV say they've heard customers grumble as well.

"The biggest thing is people are starting to think about gas prices, I've heard a few comments on that," Owner Doug Becker said.

But Becker says his shop has been fortunate in that inflation hasn't hit them too hard.

"As far as trailers, they've gone up a little bit, but not as much as other things are by any means," he said.

For now, all business owners can do is weather the storm and take the products they can, while they can get them.

"They're not coming in as fast as we'd like to them, but they are still coming. They're crinkling in," Becker said.

This week, we learned the U.S. inflation rate is at 6.2%, which is the highest it's been since November of 1990.