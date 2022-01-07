BILLINGS, Mont. - Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant is a local favorite when it comes to finding tasty Mexican food in Billings. With multiple locations, the family-owned restaurant has been able to keep their doors open and serve customers during the pandemic, but co-owner Veronica Nuno says it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been very difficult, I’ve never seen anything like it. From trying to find work staff to everything going up in price including simple things because other companies also don’t have workers,” says Nuno.

Nuno says the supply chain shortage is one of the biggest impacts they’re facing. The hardest thing to find is Carne Asada – steak.

“It went from $5 a pound roughly and it’s gone up to $12 to $14 dollars a pound. Chicken is another one that’s a perfect example because it went from 45 dollars a case to now $90 dollars a case. Ground beef is another one, we went from$1.50 to $2.50, we use a lot of that in Montana they love ground beef.”

With inflation often come price increases, something Nuno says they wish they didn’t have to do to their customers.

“They don't see the struggle we have back there in trying to keep the numbers straight, and you can’t when you have for example, chicken from 45 dollars to 90 a case, you have to sell it for more there’s nothing I can do, you know," says Nuno.

Nuno says she’s hopeful 2022 will be a better year and they’re doing everything to keep serving up traditional dishes. She says they’re thankful for the community because they wouldn’t have made it without the support of their customers.

“I can’t, I get emotional. I can’t say enough about how great and how locally driven it is and how beautiful it is to be apart of it, I can’t thank them enough, we can’t thank them enough,” says Nuno.