Infectious disease expert says he wouldn't hesitate getting the J&J vaccine

An infectious disease expert at Stanford University says he wouldn't hesitate to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine now that the shots are back in service.

On Friday, the CDC and the FDA both gave the vaccine the green light, after it was paused for eleven days due to concerns about blood clots.

Out of eight million J&J vaccinations, 15 people developed blood clots.

Three have died.

The doses will now come with a warning explaining the rare side effect.

Dr. Dean Winslow says you're more likely to get blood clots from Covid-19 than the one-in-a-million chance with the vaccine.