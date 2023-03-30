Two and a half-year-old James Thomas was diagnosed with Infantile Epileptic Encephalopathy caused by a mutation in a gene called STXBP1.

It's the gene responsible for creating the protein in the brain that facilitates your neurons firing," explained his father, John. "That protein sits between your neuro-connectors and that's what lets the signals and the pathways communicate."

A very rare disorder, not entirely understood by the medical community. What is known varies in a pretty dramatic fashion. James has mobility and verbal complications. The tools used to help the quality of life for James and others with it are incredibly specialized, which in turns mean they are typically, incredibly expensive.

"He's at the point now where he'll either bunny hop or take a few alternative steps," said his mother Katy. "I've never seen him take more than four or five at a time. TREXCO comes with an engine and a little motor with robotic legs that can be programmed from a tablet so you can take him for a walk with his gate trainer and those robotic legs you actually get fluidity in those steps."

That walking device costs tens of thousands of dollars. The Thomas family also purchased a tablet, out of pocket, that can read his line of sight. This allows James to communicate with his family on a basic level.

To help with the costs, the Thomas family hosts fundraisers for James. If you would like join them, you can attend the fundraiser at Arcade Sporting Goods & Bar in Roundup on Saturday, April 29th at 7 p.m., for a night of Bingo, dinner, music by Jason Larson and a silent auction.