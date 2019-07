A heartbreaking scene in the Bronx after a father reportedly left his children in a car for nearly eight hours.

Police found the 11-month-old boy and girl twins dead in the back seat.

Police say the infants were in the car when the father went to work at Fordham Manor's VA hospital.

He arrived to work, parked the car, and apparently forgot about his children in the back.

The father is being questioned by police, and charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation is ongoing.