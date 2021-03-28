A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic Cathedral in Indonesia during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least 14 people.

The church's security guards suspected two motorcyclists who wanted to enter the church.

One of them detonated his explosives and died near the gate after being confronted by the guards.

The attack caused no causalities among churchgoers.

Police said at least one bomber died and four guards and five civilians were wounded.

Officials said police are still trying to identify two attackers on a motorcycle who used the powerful explosives.