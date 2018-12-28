Indonesia's navy evacuated people from Sebuku Island today.

It comes as authorities increased the threat alert to second-highest designation due to increased activity at the Anak Krakato volcano.

Authorities released fresh figures on those impacted by last week's deadly tsunami. The number of people hurt and without homes has significantly increased.

The country's disaster agency says more than 7,000 people were injured and 43,000 are now displaced.

Officials also trimmed the death toll by four to 426, citing record duplications.