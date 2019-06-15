1 individual transported to hospital after rollover West of Billings

KULR (Billings)- One individual has been transported to the hospital following a rollover at the intersection of S. 48th St. West and Hesper Rd.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a Cadillac Sedan heading Southbound on S. 48th St. W. failed to break at a stop sign at the intersection.

The Sedan t-boned a pickup towing a trailer with a tractor on it causing the pickup to rollover.

The pickup was heading East on Hesper Rd.

MHP says both of the vehicles involved had a single occupant. The pickup was driven by a "middle aged" male while the driver of the Sedan was a "younger" male.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The initial call came in around 6:45pm. There were no drugs or alcohol suspected in this crash.