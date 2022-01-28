The following is a press release from the U.S. Department of Interior -- Office of the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs:

WASHINGTON – Indian Affairs announced today that land leasing regulations submitted by seven federally recognized Tribal nations have been approved under the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership (HEARTH) Act of 2012. The regulations were submitted by the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Montana, Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe in Nevada, Tule River Indian Tribe in California, and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in Texas.

The action restores the Tribes’ authority to govern and manage the leasing of their Indian trust and restricted fee lands for certain purposes authorized under the Act without having such leases undergo additional review by the Secretary of the Department of the Interior.

“The HEARTH Act recognizes that Tribal governments are best suited to determine when and in what ways their lands should be utilized for the benefit of their peoples,” said Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “Those with approved regulations are better positioned to act on their decisions without having to wait on the Department to process their leases. For Tribes with approved regulations, the HEARTH Act is a way for them to achieve greater self-determination and sovereignty over their lands.”

The types of approved leasing regulations announced today are: