India and US pledge to expand their mutual defense ties

Top defense officials from India and the United States pledged Saturday to expand their mutual defense ties.

Both countries are concerned over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Secretary of Defense LLoyd Austin and Indian Defense Minister Singh met in New Delhi and agreed to deepen military cooperation, intelligence sharing and logistics.

Austin is making the first visit to India by a top member of President Joe Biden's administration.

His visit follows a meeting last week between leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the United Sates, which together make up the four Indo-Pacific Nations known as the Quad.

The Quad is seen as a counterweight to China, which critics say is flexing its military muscles in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and along its Northern border with India.