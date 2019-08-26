Street parking has seen a 25 cent increase from 75 cents an hour to $1 an hour for the first two with a third hour costing an additional $2. City administrators have said that it is still too early since the price increase to evaluate the affects it has on unpaid meters and revenue back to parking services.
According to assistant City Administrator Kevin Iffland the biggest area of revenue so far is with the parking garages. Previously, there was no charge for the first hour of parking but there is now a $1 fee for the first hour and for any hours after.