Increase in Downtown Billings parking rates proposed

KULR (Billings)- Do you spend a lot of time parked downtown?

Whether its in front of a meter or in a parking garage, a proposed increase in cost may impact where you decide to park.

A proposal from the Billings Parking Board has some projects in mind if parking rates get increased.

Replacing parking access and revenue control equipment for the 3 parking garages downtown, developing a maintenance reserve fund and enhancing the overall appearance of the garages are just a few of the goals hoping to be achieved with the raise.

Lets start with the meters.

Metered parking is at 75 cents for both the first and second hour, with coins only. The proposed increase makes hour one and two a dollar each and adds a third hour at two dollars with both coin and credit card payments.

Now heading over to parking garages.

Assigned monthly fees are $115 with the increase proposing a little over 5%, landing at $121.

Covered monthly fees are currently at $57.50 which could raise to $60.50 cents.

Roof monthly fees are $28.75, but with the proposed increase it could end up at $30.25.

A 5%, 10%, 15% discount is offered if you're renting multiple spaces. Five or more spaces will give you a 5% discount, 25 or more spaces at 10%, and 100 or more spaces will give you a 15% discount.

Additionally, other parking services will be seeing an increase in rates. These include 10-hour permit parking, meter bags, bus bags and monthly lots.

A public hearing on this topic is held Monday (7/22) night at the city council. This will be where the Billings parking board and staff will make their proposal.