BILLINGS, Mont. - The new superintendent of Billings School District 2 will be visiting some schools next week to host special education/parent meetings.

Doctor Erwin Garcia will be at Medicine Crow Middle School on Monday, April 12 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the commons area.

On Tuesday, April 25, Dr. Garcia will be at Riverside Middle School from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the library.

His final stop will be at Ben Steele Middle School on Wednesday, April 26 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the commons area.

Billings School District 2 School Board chose Dr. Garcia to fill the vacancy after current Superintendent Greg Upham's retirement at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.