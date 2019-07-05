Program Offers Food, Services to Wyoming Families

Nutritious food items plus many other benefits are available for numerous families through the Wyoming WIC Program, which is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“For families who participate in WIC, we offer healthy food as well as shopping ideas,” said Janet Moran, WIC program manager with WDH. “We provide nutrition education on pregnancy, breastfeeding support and family meals.”

WIC offers benefits to low-income women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or who just had a baby, and to families with children under the age of 5. “WIC helps all kinds of families, including working families. In addition to moms, dads, grandparents, legal guardians or foster parents with infants or children under 5 are also welcome to apply,” Moran said.

To receive WIC benefits, families must be at or below the program’s gross (before taxes) income guidelines. Recently updated income guidelines include:

1 person family -$23,107/year or $1,926/month

2 person family -$31,284/year or $2,607/month

3 person family -$39,461/year or $3,289/month

4 person family -$47,638/year or $3,970/month

5 person family -$55,815/year or $4,652/month

Families using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC.

“We tell people to ‘let WIC work wonders’ for their families,” Moran said. “By lending parents a caring ear, providing free and healthy food and making referrals to outside care and social services, we hope to help parents to be successful.”

For more information or to find a local WIC clinic, call 1-888- 996-9378 or the WIC state office at (307) 777-7494. Details and contact information are also available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/or on Facebook at “Wyoming WIC Program.”

WIC is an equal opportunity provider.