Inclusive playground coming to Billings elementary school this Summer

An inclusive playground is coming to Rose Park Elementary in Billings this summer. The idea for an inclusive playground at the Billings school started when the independent living teacher wanted wheelchair swings added to the playground. The idea evolved into something that the independent living teacher says will be "amazing."

Rose Park Elementary started out needing a little over $300,000 to build the inclusive playground. Thanks to the generosity of the community and a lot of hard work, they have just under $55,000 left to raise...and the clock is ticking.

Equipment has been purchased and will go in this Summer. The money still needed is for something called the poured-in-place surface. This is a rubber surface that will allow the children to roll directly from the sidewalk to the playground rather than having wood chips underneath the playground equipment. If the money cannot be raised in time, wood chips will be placed under the playground equipment for now. The new playground will have something for everyone: a sensory wall, wheelchair ramps and easier access for kids in wheelchairs.

Casey Black, Independent Living Teacher at Rose Park Elementary, said, "This playground, how they've set it up, is amazing. Every child at every ability level will have something that they can do on that playground."

Tiffany Marshall, PTA President at Rose Park Elementary, said, "We kind of just took it a whole step further and wanted to make sure that the playground didn't just have elements that were accessible. But that the entire playground was inclusive and accessible to everyone. So that all children of all abilities could play together."

The Rose Park Elementary School PTA and staff wish to thank everyone who has already donated so much. The PTA also wants the community to know that they will be able to use the playground except during school hours. If you want to donate, please go to http://www.everychildplaysbillings.org/ .