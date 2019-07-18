BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Parking Division has 6,073 outstanding tickets on record dating back to 2013, amounting to $150,464 owed to the city.

Parking Division Manager, Tracy Scott, says, "From time to time we get people that are booted. If they do get booted it's a one hundred dollar fine in addition to what they owe in order to get that boot off. There's some things that hopefully if we educate people... our goal is less and less tickets to be written, not more."

We took a closer look at the top offenders and found that several people have collected fines from $500 to more than $800. If you recognize yourself on the list, Scott says to come to the Billings Parking Division office in Downtown Billings.

"We will make arrangements with them to put them on a time pay so they can make those payments... so we're flexible working with them if they do try to pay their ticket," says Scott.

Scott also says the Billings Parking Division sends a final notice within thirty days, but some businesses are still unaware of outstanding parking tickets.

If you are unsure if you have an outstanding ticket or have questions on how parking tickets are recorded, you can find the information here:

https://ci.billings.mt.us/256/Parking-Ticket-Information

One Billings business on the list had more than $300 in unpaid parking tickets. KULR-8 reached out to that business today and spoke with the owner, who told us he was unaware of the tickets. The owner settled the outstanding tickets this afternoon.