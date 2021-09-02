BILLINGS - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has scheduled three week-long Billing-area hunter education classes in September and October.

According to a release, the classes are set for:

⦁ FWP Regional headquarters at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings Heights with registration and orientation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 14 and classes running 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20-24. The final class on Sept. 24 will meet at 6 p.m. and include a field exercise at Lake Elmo State Park.

⦁ Shepherd Elementary School in Shepherd with registration and orientation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with classes running nightly from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11-15 and a field exercise at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16.

⦁ Yellowstone Rifle Club at 7212 Molt Road with registration and orientation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with classes running nightly from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11-15 and a field exercise at Lake Elmo State Park in Billings Heights the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16.

Those interested in taking a class may register online at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to Education, Hunter Education and Find and Class.

You can also register at the school during registration and orientation night. Those younger than 18 need the signature of a parent or guardian.

Montana law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, to complete a hunter education class or qualify as a youth apprentice hunter before purchasing a Montana hunting license.

Hunter education classes are taught by certified volunteer instructors. They are free and open to all people who will be old enough to hunt this fall.