LAUREL, Mont. - A local Laurel couple who know first hand the struggles of living on the streets are spreading their message of hope and resilience to those less fortunate.

"They've been there, and they know there is a road out, they know there is a way forward, so that's what this ministry does, it provides someone who has been in your shoes, follow me, let me show you how we can help get out of that, until that happens.. to meet your needs along the way," said Greg Payton, Lead Pastor for Rock Church.

Newly weds, Steven and Roxanna Velasco recently started a new life in Laurel after moving from San Antonio Texas, where the two learned to overcome homelessness.

"Jesus has brought us out of that, we've been saved by his grace, so we just wanted to come down here and show some love to everybody here as well," said Steven Velasco.

Instead of going on their honeymoon, the Velasco's are traveling around, sharing their inspiring message, while also delivering clothing and food to those who need it.

"Go out while we feed them and see if there is anything that they may need, some clothing, jackets, blankets, hats, beanies, shoes boots or anything of that sort, so we can at least serve them with what we can," said Steven.

The Young parents plan to let Steven Jr. and Rex tag along, showing their children to never turn a blind eye to someone who needs their help.

"That's always somebody's daughter, brother, son who just happen to take a wrong turn in life and I mean all we can do is help them get back on track. We may not be able to change the world , but we'll change somebody's world that day"

The Velasco's are asking for food or clothing donation from the public, to help support the less fortunate.

You can email them directly at inhisname406@gmail.com, or contact them through their Facebook page.