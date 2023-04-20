Sidney, MT- The closure of the Sidney Sugarbeet factory is the end of an era for those who have lived with it their entire lives.

Now Sidney residents are reminiscing on what the sugar factory brought to Richland County.

The Sidney Sugarbeet factory stood for 98 years and over its near century run the factory fueled the jobs of thousands.

But it didn't only impact those who worked inside its walls, but also those who worked on​ its walls.

Robert Rauschendorfer worked as a building contractor for Holly Sugars and then Sidney Sugars for two decades.

And he says he owes everything he has now to the work he did on the Sidney Sugars facility back in '85.

Rauschendorfer said that "the factory was just an opportunity for me to advance in my carpentry skills and provide a lumber yard to the community."

He went on to say that "then I had the opportunity to sell my home in town and I actually build a 4000 square foot inside this building, it's kinda like a barndominium style. I just love it just being able to live on this property next to a creek mature tree, gotta love it."

He finished by saying, "life is good in Sidney. Life is good."

Even though Rauschendorfer is soaking in the positive impacts from Sidney Sugars he knows that negative impacts are on the horizon.

Rauschendorfer says that "the factory provided many opportunities many jobs, I believe they were the one and two employers in Richland County for several years so that's a large impact to our community to have the factory to employ two to three hundred people."

One former employee, Courage Wleh worries for her coworkers who have more impressive resumes than her own four-year run at the factory.

Wleh says that most of her coworkers "have worked there for fifteen to twenty years so that's all they knew. They started working since they were 16 and that's all they know, and they have a family working over there so it's very sad for them."

Some still can't speak freely on the massive impact the shutdown is sure to stir in Sidney. But they say the closure is "sad. It's destroying our community and the farmers are getting put millions of dollars in debt and the other families that work in the mill have nowhere else to go."

And for areas like Richland County that have always relied on their agriculture to fuel their cities the shift away from Sidney Sugars is uncharted territory.

The executive director for the Sidney Area Commerce and Agriculture, Kali Godfrey, breaks down the economic impact.

Godfrey says that by her observation, "30% of our economy is ag related and of course that all trickles down into the community further with the tax base for our schools."

Godfrey goes on to say that "the factory is unique to Sidney because it's one of the only production businesses of agriculture within the area, we have a lot of farms and ranches of course, but we don't have a terrific means of transporting the product to a facility. Sidney sugars was where that wasn't such a problem for the problems it was local. So that's a hit."

The most recent economic contribution report for Sidney Sugars is from February 2012 for the fiscal year 2011.

But even over a decade ago their records show that Eastern Montana doubled its Western North Dakota gross volume.

And in combination with employees from the North Dakota production facility, Sidney Sugars gave jobs to nearly a thousand employees that year.

We've reached out to American Crystal over the phone and email for updated information about Sidney Sugars incorporated but so since March have only received an email from their media contact that reads " we are too early in the process to have additional comments on plans at the Sidney facility. While we have discontinued producing—we do have maintenance to complete, and we have inventory at that location we'll be packaging and distributing well into September."

We will of course continue to follow this story and any updates available.

But some community members still aren't ready to let the town's major landmark go and hope the factory can still be put to use in the coming years even if it's closed its doors to sugar forever.