BILLINGS, Mont. - A group of about 70 people gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn to protest the proposed natural gas plant planned to go in south of Laurel.

"I'm really concerned about the air pollution that's going to result from this methane plant," Dr. Robert Byron said.

"So, we know that both noise pollution, and light pollution, and air pollution, the particulate matter that it will produce all lead to pre-term birth which are a significant disability for a young baby," Dr. Lori Byron said.

There are two proposed projects involved. One is a proposed natural gas pipeline that would be built under the Yellowstone River. The floodplain application for that pipeline is going through Yellowstone County right now. Yellowstone County Attorney Jeana Lervick said the 15-day period for public comment ended today. Lervick said the next step will be for Yellowstone County to make a decision. She said, once a decision is made, that decision can be appealed. If that happens, it will be brought before Yellowstone County Commissioners for a hearing.

The other proposed project is a 175 megawatt natural gas plant that is planned to be built on 33 acres south of Laurel and east of the refinery.

Northwestern Energy Public Relations Specialist JoDee Black said the natural gas plant is necessary, especially for peak operating times.

"A year ago, if we all go back, we had sub-zero temperatures across the state for multiple days in a row," Black said. "During that time, in February 2021, Northwestern Energy had to be in the market for 69 consecutive hours to purchase energy to meet our customers' demands."

Black said people can email comments or concerns on the project to bob@northwestern.com.