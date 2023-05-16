BILLINGS, Mont. - The Food and Drug Administration released updates on qualifications for people able to donate blood.

These guidelines include allowing both gay and bisexual men to donate.

The FDA is requiring all donors to answer a series of risk-based questions, regardless of sexual orientation or identity.

Any donor reporting a new, or more than one sexual partner in the last 3 months would not be allowed to donate due to risk of HIV infection.

"I'm glad to have the opportunity to donate again," said Marcus Frye, the Resource Center Director for 406 Pride in Billings.

406 Pride is a nonprofit designed to provide a safe space for people of varying sexual and gender identities.

Frye said the new guidelines for blood donations are a step forward for this generation of the LGBQ+ community.

"We're part of the community, We always have been, and people are starting to realize that."

More information about the organization can be found at 406 Pride.