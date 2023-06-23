BILLINGS, MT- A Billings felon who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm after law enforcement found a gun in his vehicle, was sentenced today to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

32-year-old Cody Lawrence Big Hair, pleaded guilty in February to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The government alleged in court documents that shortly after midnight on April 23rd, 2022, a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer came upon a pickup truck stopped in the middle of the road near Hardin, in Big Horn County.

The officer conducted a wellness check and found Big Hair, and he was the only person in the vehicle.

He initially gave a false name and admitted he had been drinking and doing drugs.

Big Hair also said he was “trying to kill somebody.”

He was in possession of a .22-caliber bolt action rifle, three knives, and a pair of brass knuckles.

Big Hair also had a felony conviction in 2021 in Big Horn County and was prohibited from possessing firearms.