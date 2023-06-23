...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following counties, Big
Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Rosebud,
Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone.
Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following county,
Sheridan.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Soils are saturated in many locations after earlier heavy
rainfall events. Rainfall totals over the next 36 hours could
be in excess of 2 inches in many locations. This will lead to
flooding and flash flooding where the heaviest rain falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana, including
the following counties, in central Montana, Musselshell. In south
central Montana, Yellowstone.
* WHEN...Until 1245 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 846 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Weed Creek, Pompeys Pillar Creek, Railroad Creek, Mill Creek,
Hawk Creek, Deadman Creek, Shovel Creek, Carpenter Creek,
Fishel Creek, Cow Gulch, Dry Fork Hawk Creek, Hibbard Creek,
Wolf Spring Creek, Alkali Creek, East Buffalo Creek, Antelope
Creek, Butte Creek, Fattig Creek and Buffalo Creek.
This advisory does not include the City of Billings.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Musselshell and North
Central Yellowstone Counties
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Montana, including the
following county, Yellowstone.
* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Five Mile Creek, Crooked Creek, Twelve Mile Creek and South
Fork Five Mile Creek.
This advisory does not include the City of Billings.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Broadview, Acton and Comanche.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
&&