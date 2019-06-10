With spring, come a lot of baby animals. The Humane Society of the United States wants you to know what you should do if you see an animal that you suspect is orphaned: if you care, leave them there.

Dave Pauli of the Humane Society gets a lot of calls every spring about orphaned baby animals.

He says, "I greatly respect people trying to help wildlife, but you never want to make a situation worse than it is. So, stop and think, maybe call somebody before you try to intervene."

Pauli continues, "Just because you see a baby anything by itself does not mean it's abandoned. In fact, I would say in my forty years of wildlife rehab as much as 75% of the animals that have been presented to me as orphans were not true orphans. And, they were just basically kidnapped from the wild because people thought they needed rescue."

So, what should you do if you think a baby animal is abandoned? Watch them for several hours to see if mom comes back. Also, Pauli says you can tell by the condition of the animal.

He says, "Are they bright-eyed? Does their fur look good? Do they look dehydrated? And, generally speaking as I talk to people they say, 'No, they look pretty healthy.' And I say, 'Then, let's wait twenty four hours because mom is probably sneaking back and nursing them or bringing them food."

If you see baby wildlife and want to ask Pauli about it, you can contact him on his Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/dave.pauli.9?epa=SEARCH_BOX