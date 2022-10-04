BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man, who lost his younger brother to a fentanyl overdose, is now trying to raise awareness and help others.

Billings resident Glenn Wells said his brother Erik Paternel was a lovable 6'6 "giant." Erik was a proud father of young twins. He liked to fish and work with his hands doing construction. Erik was also addicted to meth.

On September 13, 2021, Erik took meth laced with fentanyl and died. He was 36 years old. Erik was supposed to go to treatment that day.

"I called him at, like, midnight that night, before I went to bed, just to wish him good luck," Wells said. "He didn't answer. Now I know why."

Wells said his mother called him at 8 a.m. to tell him his brother had overdosed.

"I remember standing there and the paramedics were standing over him," he said. "He was curled up in a little ball."

"The crinkle of the body bag... so many regrets," he added.

Wells said he wants to help make a difference for others:

"What you can do is educate and teach people. And maybe, hopefully, make a difference down the line to keep someone from going down there. That's what I want to come from this for my brother."

Wells said it's important to not enable people with a substance addiction.

"Enabling an addict is the worst thing you can do," he said.

He also said it's really important to take away any stigma or shame associated with seeking treatment:

"We have to get rid of the stigma that being an addict makes you a bad person. Because it doesn't. I feel that it would help people seek treatment more often, or a lot easier, because they would feel more comfortable. There wouldn't be that sort of stigma that associated with it."

"If an addict could do it by themselves, they would." he added. "They can't. They need the help."