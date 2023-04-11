BILLINGS, MT- On Saturday, April 8th, on 4th Ave N. in Billings, there was a fatal car vs. motorcycle accident.

The accident closed off 4th Ave for several hours while Billings Police Departments Crash Team investigated the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist involved in the incident has been identified as Robert Bare, 24.

Bare sustained critical injuries from the accident which he later died from.

Yellowstone County Coroner said his cause of death was from blunt force injuries, and the incident was ruled accidental.