RiverStone Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some ideas for a fun and safe Halloween during the pandemic.

Some of those ideas include a Halloween-themed meal, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin-decorating, and a movie night with members of your home.

There are several blogs with creative pumpkin decorating ideas, as well as craft ideas.

RiverStone Health said if you are participating in trick-or-treating, don't personally hand out candy and don't allow trick or treaters to grab candy from the bowl. They said to leave the treats on a lighted table outside.

RiverStone Health categorized activities as safe, less safe, and unsafe. That list includes:

"Ways to safely celebrate Halloween include:

Celebrating at home with members of your household and no other guests.

Decorating pumpkins with members of your household.

Using video chats to show off costumes to relatives and friends;

Hiding treats in your home for your children to find.

Hosting an online party.

Decorating your home or yard for Halloween.

Preparing a Halloween-themed meal or baking Halloween treats.

Less safe ways to celebrate Halloween are:

Door-to-door trick or treating. If you decide to trick or treat, at least lower the risk by ensuring that you and your children wash hands afterward and before eating any treats.

If you decide to provide treats, leave the goodies on your lighted porch or on a table outside. Don’t personally hand candy to trick or treaters. Don’t allow children to grab treats from a bowl.

Unsafe Halloween celebratory actions include: