RiverStone Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some ideas for a fun and safe Halloween during the pandemic.
Some of those ideas include a Halloween-themed meal, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin-decorating, and a movie night with members of your home.
There are several blogs with creative pumpkin decorating ideas, as well as craft ideas.
RiverStone Health said if you are participating in trick-or-treating, don't personally hand out candy and don't allow trick or treaters to grab candy from the bowl. They said to leave the treats on a lighted table outside.
RiverStone Health categorized activities as safe, less safe, and unsafe. That list includes:
"Ways to safely celebrate Halloween include:
- Celebrating at home with members of your household and no other guests.
- Decorating pumpkins with members of your household.
- Using video chats to show off costumes to relatives and friends;
- Hiding treats in your home for your children to find.
- Hosting an online party.
- Decorating your home or yard for Halloween.
- Preparing a Halloween-themed meal or baking Halloween treats.
Less safe ways to celebrate Halloween are:
- Door-to-door trick or treating. If you decide to trick or treat, at least lower the risk by ensuring that you and your children wash hands afterward and before eating any treats.
- If you decide to provide treats, leave the goodies on your lighted porch or on a table outside. Don’t personally hand candy to trick or treaters. Don’t allow children to grab treats from a bowl.
Unsafe Halloween celebratory actions include:
- Handing out treats or going out while you are sick.
- Attending large gatherings during the pandemic and Halloween is no exception.
- Attending indoor events with people who don’t live in your house.
- Going to haunted houses or going on hayrides. Both these activities are unsafe because they bring people close together and may involve screaming or loud talking, which increases risk of spreading the virus if any of the speakers or screamers are infected."