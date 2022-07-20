BILLINGS, Mont. -- The harsh reality of the drug epidemic looms over the Magic City.

According to the department of health and human services, from January to April of this year, EMS responded to 54 calls of drug overdose per day in Yellowstone County alone.

With fentanyl, meth, heroin, and alcohol use and abuse on the rise, health care providers are opening facilities for better access to addiction treatment.

Ideal Options just opened their second treatment center in the Billings heights to ensure that addiction treatment for drugs and alcohol abuse is accessible to those seeking help.

Ideal Options is one of the largest facilities that offers medications that help with craving and reduce withdrawal effects as part of the treatment process.

We spoke with Lisa, a Family Nurse Practitioner, at Ideal Options, who says a second location was needed because she was seeing about 75 to 100 patients a day for addiction services at the first office.

She says there is a real problem with the lack of available resources and access for the number of people who need treatment.

“We noticed a large amount of drug influx, especially with the opioid crisis and the lack of resources for people who feel comfortable reaching out for those... We’re trying to open up that access so people have that access to care and rather than going to use they can come to us and start on that journey for recovery”

Lisa says patients work closely with a peer specialist, working through medicated assisted treatment and behavioral therapy.

Lisa calls this a whole patient approach.

Amanda Mclauchlin is a Peer Outreach Specialist who goes out into the community to offer support the homeless population.

She says she shares own experiences with them, which allows her to relate and understand tough overcoming addiction can be especially when access is so limited.

“It's crucial that we are able to offer that immediate support and accessibility too. We have walk-in appointments and that’s huge and important you know for successful treatment I think when people are ready, they can get the access they need.” says Amanda

Lisa and Amanda say, it's normal for patients to go in and out of treatment, but since 2012 more than 50 thousand people have been helped through ideal options across Montana.