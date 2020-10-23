BILLINGS, Mont. - Hospitals in Montana and around the country are being overrun with COVID-19 patients, and one ICU physician, Dr. Kris Spanjian, came out of retirement, took her talents to New York City, then back to the Treasure State to help in the fight against COVID-19.

"Over 30 years of practice, I have never seen a disease that has hit so many people, all different ages, all different locations, and it's not just devastating to the lungs, but it's devastating to the whole body," she says.

After spending two weeks in New York City, learning critical life-saving methods to deal with this new virus, Dr. Spanjian came home to Billings. It wasn't long before she really learned about the true devastation.

"Patients cannot see their families, and again, not just the COVID patients, but everybody else in the hospital," she says.

The situation isn't getting any better. Friday alone, over 800 new cases were reported, and the transmission rate sits at about 70 cases per 100,000 people. Dr. Spanjian says those numbers are worse now than in the peak of New York.

While Montana continues to see hundreds of new cases a day, Dr. Spanjian says the care patients receive in Billings is on par with some of the nation's top facilities.

"The personnel and the abilities of the medical system here in Billings is just about equal, in some ways better than that in the big learning hospital in New York," she says.

Dr. Spanjian reminds us day by day we are learning more about COVID-19, and what expert epidemiologists thought two months ago may not be the case now.

"Most medical studies take a year or two," she says, "and we've only been at this around 7 months at the most, and believe me when I was in New York there were probably 50 studies ongoing at the time."

Dr. Spanjian tells us she's glad to be back practicing medicine, helping patient after patient, and just like in New York City, the support she's feeling at home helps keep her out of retirement and on track to helping patients survive COVID-19.