Ice jam, flooding close Rosebud Isle FAS

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed the Rosebud Isle fishing access site near Fishtail Friday after an ice jam and flooding created hazardous conditions.

West Rosebud Creek, which flows through the fishing access site, developed ice jams and ice scouring this week, channeling water through the entire site. The flood waters froze, creating hazardous conditions.

FWP posted closure signs at the entrance to the site Friday. The closure will remain in place until conditions improve and officials deem it safe for people again.

Public comments on the emergency closure may be submitted by April 12 along with their names and addresses to Jason Rhoten, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings, MT 59105; or e-mail jrhoten@mt.gov.