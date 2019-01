UPDATE: The Billings Police Department reports icing on hilly roads around town.

Heavy snowfall since 6:00 AM has contributed to very slick roads and poor visibility on area roadways.

Billings Police and Montana Highway Patrol are responding to multiple crashes due to slide offs around the area.

Drivers who are in crashes with vehicles that are still operable and without injuries should observe slick street policy and exchange information to file police reports later.

Below is a look from area MDT cameras and list of crashes under investigation by MHP Monday morning. Realtime crash information can be found by clicking here.