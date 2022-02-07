HARDIN, Mont. - The new Hardin Police Department is continuing to hire officers after starting patrols on December 31, 2021.

"There are cities and towns that are defunding the police," Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin said. "The city of Hardin is actually funding the police department from the ground up. I think it's pretty important. And it actually shows that the community wants police."

Building the police department includes everything from writing police policy, to buying supplies, to hiring officers. Supply chain issues have been a challenge.

"Uniforms have been three months, four months out," Chief Babbin said. "We ordered laptops close to three months ago, four months ago, and we haven't received them yet. That's the major, major hurdle: getting equipment."

Right now, there are three officers, plus Chief Babbin. He is looking to hire four more officers, plus a school resource officer. He said they are also looking at increasing the starting pay and potentially adding a signing bonus.

Fortunately for Hardin taxpayers, Chief Babbin has been able to save a lot of money.

He said Gallatin County donated three vehicles to Hardin. The vehicles needed some work. Chief Babbin has 15 years of experience setting up patrol vehicles. He and other officers did the work themselves, saving taxpayers about $30,000.

"Myself and two officers at the time cleaned them up," he said. "We installed the lights, the emergency equipment, the cages. We installed the radios. We did it ourselves. We sent them up to Billings to get striped."

He said a realtor in town donated three computers and 5 body cameras to the police department, along with a video camera for interviews.

Since starting patrols, the Hardin Police Department has written 126 reports.

"They have a lot of parks in the city," he said. "A lot of the time, what I hear from citizens, a lot of the gripping and concerns, they couldn't go to the parks because there was public drinking going on. Now that we're here, we still see public drinking even with these cold temperatures, but I think we're getting better control on them."

Chief Babbin believes community support is necessary to prevent crime. The next community meeting is February 24.