GLASGOW, Mont. - A Glasgow woman has been in a hotel since Saturday, April 15, after water flooded over the banks of Milk River and approached her home.

Cheryl Herschman said they noticed the river creeping up about a week ago. After it flooded the ditch behind her house, it seemed to rise quickly.

"I just had to take stuff out very quick," Herschman said. "Just like, throwing stuff on the bed so it wouldn't get wet just in case it came in the house. I have stuff on the kitchen counter, on the coffee table. On the kitchen table. Everything is all over."

She said her family evacuated to a hotel on Saturday, April 15. A few of Cheryl's neighbors are at the hotel as well.

"One of the neighbors wants to go home," she said. "And, I'm like, 'Yeah, I wish.' We just can't. Most of us have cars, so that's not going to make it down the road."

She said water is still on the road leading to her home, making it impassable for a regular car. She is hoping to return home this weekend.

She said it looks like water got in her garage, but not her home, although she's unsure if it seeped into the crawlspace.

"I'm just stressed out," she said. "I'm sorry. I'm just hoping it goes way down and we can get some of the stuff we took out in storage and in the hotel room to be put back in the house."