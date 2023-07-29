BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department responded to two separate reports of a shooting late Friday night, and early Saturday morning at the same home on South 31st Street in Billings.

BPD posted to Facebook that an 11-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while she was asleep, and was taken to the hospital.

Hours later, BPD followed up on Facebook, posting that another shooting occurred at the house, with an unidentified suspect, characterized as a young man, firing multiple rounds of gunfire at the front of the home.

"We're all still shaken," said Aleta Medicine Horse, the grandmother of the 11-year-old girl.

"She might have gotten hurt, but we didn't lose her."

Medicine Horse said even though her and the rest of her family are still recovering from what happened, she isn't angry.

"I forgive him. I'm praying for him. God doesn't want us to hate people, so we're going to move forward. My granddaughter believes in that too."

We will continue following this story as more information becomes available.