MONTANA - Cheryl Horn is the new tribal victim liaison for Montana. The tribal victim liaison connects crime victims with resources and identifies gaps in services.

"I feel like I'm at a place where I can really find solutions and really help," Horn said.

Horn said she particularly wants to make sure victim advocates are available at the hospitals for victims of crimes. She also wants to make sure those crimes are investigated and prosecuted.

Montana Board of Crime Control Director Natalia Bowser said Horn will be responsible to identify services available to victims, map where those services are and connect service providers so they can be a resource for each other. Horn will also look for gaps in services.

"Cheryl's responsibilities will be going throughout the state and working with tribal communities to figure out the gaps and needs they have with victim services," Bowser said.

Horn already advocates for crime victims and missing people, especially since her niece Selena Not Afraid went missing and was later found deceased in January 2020.

"I'm not the victim anymore," Horn said. "I'm not the grassroots advocate. I feel like I leveled up a little bit to where I'm actually effective. And I can be effective and I can help make positive changes. Bring positive programs and things to all the tribes."

She added that many crime victims don't understand the legal process.

"A lot of people don't know the court system" she said. "They don't know the timeline. They don't know that you get this hearing and this hearing. So, we have to just continually educate people and say, 'Hey, this is a resource. This is what you can do. This is how you do it. This is the process.' Because if it's not being offered, how can the utilize it and get the help that they need?"

Horn is one of two victim liaisons in the state. Bowser said the other victim liaison has been with the Montana Board of Crime Control for about a year.

"The Montana Board of Crime Control State and Tribal Victim Liaison Project is a three-year project that seeks to collaborate with Montana Board of Crime Control (MBCC) staff, subgrantees, victim service providers, victims, and the Board to identify and address gaps in victim services throughout Montana," the Montana Board of Crime Control said on their website. "One liaison will communicate and collaborate exclusively with tribal victim service providers, and the other will work with all other victim service providers in the state, especially the organizations and agencies that provide services to victims in rural areas and to older adult (ages 60+) victims of crime.