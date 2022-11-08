BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle.
The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462.
Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming state line are the following:
- from Junction US 87 North-Billings-Exit 452 to 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 - scattered snow and ice;
- from 4 miles west of West Arrow Creek Road-Exit 469 to 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 - snow and ice;
- from 4 miles west of Garryowen-Exit 514 to Wyoming State Line - dry.