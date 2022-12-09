I-90 WB lanes blocked near Livingston due to crash

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and
Endangered Person Advisory for Suzanne Koehn, a 69-year-old white
female, 5 foot 3, 120 pounds, red hair, and green eyes. Suzanne
was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on
the night of December 3rd. She is driving a red 2016 Chevy Malibu
with Montana license plate of 4-55859C. Suzanne does have mental
health issues and is not on her medications. There is concern for
her wellbeing and safety. If you have any information on Suzannes
location please contact the Missoula Police at 406-552-6300 or
call 9 1 1.