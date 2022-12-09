I-90 WB lanes blocked near Livingston due to crash
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - All westbound lanes are blocked on I-90 near Livingston Friday due to a crash.

The crash is located at mile-marker 332, 0.50 mile east of Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 road report map, traffic is being diverted through Livingston Exit 337.

