UPDATE AT 12:57 PM:

Montana Highway Patrol reports I-90 has been reopened.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Those driving on I-90 near Billings are being warned of a detour due to a downed power line that has the interstate shut down between the South Billings Blvd. and South 27th St. exits.

Traffic going both ways are impacted by the closure.

The Frontage Road is closed for construction this week, so drivers will have to take a detour through the city to re-enter the interstate.

At this time, it is estimated it will take up to two hours to reopen the road.

NorthWestern Energy has cleared the line from the interstate and is working on installing a new line as of 11:30 am.