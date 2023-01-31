I-90 near Livingston closed to all traffic due to blow-over warning

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - I-90 through Livingston is closed to all traffic Tuesday due to a blow-over warning.

The eastbound closure is located 0.25 miles west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to 0.50 mile west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 337.

The west bound closure is located 0.50 mile west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to 0.50 mile west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 337.

The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said there is a detour in place through Livingston--eastbound traffic use exit 330, westbound traffic use exit 337.

Additionally, there are blow-over warnings for towing units on I-90near Big Timber from mile-markers 354.4 to 367.7, mile-markers 367.7 to 393.2 and U.S. Highway 191 from mile-markers 0 to 20.