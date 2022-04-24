UPDATE APRIL 24 AT 9:40 AM:

As of Sunday morning, I-90 has been reopened from Hardin to Wyoming, however, several roads in eastern Montana are still closed.

As of 9:40 am Sunday, I-94 is closed between Glendive and North Dakota due to severe driving conditions.

US-212 is closed starting near Crow Agency to Wyoming.

US-12 is closed between Baker and North Dakota.

MT-7 is closed between Wibaux and Ekalaka.

MT-59 is closed between Broadus and Wyoming.

S-323 is closed between Ekalaka to a half-mile north of Alzada.

You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.

Severe driving conditions are being reported by the Montana Department of Transportation in the following areas as of 9:20 am:

I-94

DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Severe Driving Conditions

US-12

BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

US-212

16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS TO BROADUS

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BROADUS TO HAMMOND

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

HAMMOND TO THE WYOMING LINE

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

MT-7

EKALAKA TO BAKER

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Severe Driving Conditions

FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

MT-59

THE WYOMING LINE TO BROADUS

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

BROADUS TO COALWOOD

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Scattered Snow/Ice

COALWOOD TO MILES CITY

Slush

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

S-323

EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH

Severe Driving Conditions

Snow/Ice

Blowing and Drifting Snow

51 MILES SOUTH OF EKALAKA TO ALZADA

Scattered Snow/Ice

Severe Driving Conditions

Blowing and Drifting Snow

Snow/Ice

Low Visibility

Previous coverage:

LAME DEER, Mont. - Poor weather has some roads closed in southeastern Montana Saturday.

As of 4:45 pm Saturday, US-212 is closed from around Crow Agency to the Junction with MT-59 North near Broadus, and from Broadus to the Wyoming State Line, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.

MT-59 is closed from Miles City to the Wyoming State Line.

I-90 is closed from Hardin to the Wyoming State Line. Montana Highway Patrol reports the Wyoming side is closed as well.

MT-7 is closed between Ekalaka and Baker.

You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.