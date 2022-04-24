UPDATE APRIL 24 AT 9:40 AM:
As of Sunday morning, I-90 has been reopened from Hardin to Wyoming, however, several roads in eastern Montana are still closed.
As of 9:40 am Sunday, I-94 is closed between Glendive and North Dakota due to severe driving conditions.
US-212 is closed starting near Crow Agency to Wyoming.
US-12 is closed between Baker and North Dakota.
MT-7 is closed between Wibaux and Ekalaka.
MT-59 is closed between Broadus and Wyoming.
S-323 is closed between Ekalaka to a half-mile north of Alzada.
You can see the latest road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map here.
Severe driving conditions are being reported by the Montana Department of Transportation in the following areas as of 9:20 am:
I-94
DAWSON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
WIBAUX TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Severe Driving Conditions
US-12
BAKER TO THE NORTH DAKOTA LINE
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
US-212
16 MILES WEST OF BROADUS TO BROADUS
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BROADUS TO HAMMOND
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
HAMMOND TO THE WYOMING LINE
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
MT-7
EKALAKA TO BAKER
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
BAKER TO THE FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Severe Driving Conditions
FALLON/WIBAUX COUNTY LINE TO WIBAUX
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
MT-59
THE WYOMING LINE TO BROADUS
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
BROADUS TO COALWOOD
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Scattered Snow/Ice
COALWOOD TO MILES CITY
Slush
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
S-323
EKALAKA TO 51 MILES SOUTH
Severe Driving Conditions
Snow/Ice
Blowing and Drifting Snow
51 MILES SOUTH OF EKALAKA TO ALZADA
Scattered Snow/Ice
Severe Driving Conditions
Blowing and Drifting Snow
Snow/Ice
Low Visibility
Previous coverage:
LAME DEER, Mont. - Poor weather has some roads closed in southeastern Montana Saturday.
As of 4:45 pm Saturday, US-212 is closed from around Crow Agency to the Junction with MT-59 North near Broadus, and from Broadus to the Wyoming State Line, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.
MT-59 is closed from Miles City to the Wyoming State Line.
I-90 is closed from Hardin to the Wyoming State Line. Montana Highway Patrol reports the Wyoming side is closed as well.
MT-7 is closed between Ekalaka and Baker.
