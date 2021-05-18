LAUREL, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound Laurel exit is blocked Tuesday due to a crash.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the blockage is on mile-marker 434 near Walmart.
Drivers should expect slower speeds and delays in the area.
