UPDATE: OCT. 13 AT 10:27 P.M.

The Powder River County Sheriff's Office reports, Highway 212 East and 59 South are open to all traffic.

UPDATE: OCT. 13 AT 10:43 A.M.

Sections of highways 212 and and 59 S are shut down due to dangerous driving conditions Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Powder River County Sheriff's Office, Highway 212 is closed from Broadus to the Wyoming border, and Highway 59 S is closed from Broadus to Gillette, Wyoming.

The estimated time of these highways reopening is unknown at this time.

The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash with unknown blockage on Highway 212 at mile-marker 120 to 133. They said there is no passing until further notice and there have been multiple slide offs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BROADUS, Mont. - Authorities are urging the public to not drive on Highway 212 and 59 S due to snow covered roads Wednesday.

The Poweder River County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook road crews are working to clear the roads.

PRCSO recommends drivers to not travel on these roads if the reason is not urgent.